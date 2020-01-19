|
Lucille "Lucia" Stepek passed on to our Lord in the arms of her youngest granddaughter, January 15, 2020. She lived a loving and fulfilled life for 91 years. Lucia was an avid seamstress and devoted Mom for her entire life. She instilled faith and a sense of family loyalty to her 4 children and 13 grandchildren. Lucia was born in 1928 to Felix and Josephine Augustyn and was a sister to the late Albin. Never lacking for energy, Lucia was caring and helpful throughout her life. Her smile and presence lit up a room. She will be greatly missed by all of us. Lucia was the much-loved wife of the late James Stepek and caring mother of Mary Jo, Terri, Tom (Eva), and Michael (Caroline). She adored her grandchildren Dan (Cassy), Andrew, Mary Beth, Peter (Shaira), Chris, Katie, Anne, Grace, Tim, Josephine, Ben, Thibault, and Hugo and each of them cherished her right back. Lucia was truly a special lady. Visitation Tuesday, January 21 from 3-9 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Prayers at the funeral home Wednesday 9:30 am proceeding to St. Emily Church. Mass 10 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Women's Center, www.womenscenter.org or Masses appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020