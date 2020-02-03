|
Lucy B. Perry, age 96, formerly of Mount Prospect, passed away February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John S. Perry. Loving mother of the late John Perry, Michael (Belle) Perry, Debbie Passananti, Donna (Andreas) Benetatos. Cherished grandmother of Tiffany (Ben) Uvodich, Alana (Chris) Lis, Sam Perry, Cathy (Chris) Toenjes, Maria (Michael) Brunner, Karen (Erik) Raestas, Christina (Alex) Jimenez. Great grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Caroline Andrews and the late Irene Eitermann. Loving aunt of many. Preceded in death by her parents Biagio and Theresa Reggimento. Visitation Wednesday, 10:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass, 11:00 A.M at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 3, 2020