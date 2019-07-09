Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
8:00 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
LUCY GONZALES


1924 - 2019
LUCY GONZALES Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lucy Gonzales, age 94, of Melrose Park, IL on Saturday, July 6, 2019 with her family by her side. Lucy was born October 20, 1924 in Waynoka, OK as the oldest of her family. Lucy was a beautiful woman who always had a smile on her face. Everyone who knew Lucy loved her for her kindness and cheerful nature. Her pride and joy of her life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandsons. Lucy is survived by her children, Sandra (James) Murphy, James (Karen) Gonzales and Melissa (Don) Christensen; her grandchildren, Angela, Tom, Shelbi, Rachel, Ava, Henry and Philip and great-grandsons, Eddie and Joey; sisters, Dolores and Stella and brother, Rudy. She was predeceased by her husband, Oscar in 1992; grandson, James Edward Jr. "JJ;" her sister, Oliva and her brothers, Pete and John. Family and friends can pay their respects on Thursday, July 11, 2019 3:00 - 8:00 pm and Friday, July 12, 8:00 am until time of funeral, 9:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 East Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Saint Peter the Apostle Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 9, 2019
