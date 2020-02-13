|
|
ELGIN - Luella Lichthardt, 97, of Elgin passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The Vines in Elgin. She was born on November 4, 1922 in Addison, IL to Albert & Emma Schaper Meyer. She is survived by her daughter Susan Kay (Charles) McDonald, son-in-law William (Debbie) Robinson; grandchildren: Stephanie Robinson, Josh (Chanel) Robinson, Jill Bons (Mike Fisher) and Tom (Michele) McDonald; 6 great grandchildren: Madison, Grant & Kennedy Lu Bons, Ellie & Alex McDonald, and Sydney Kathy Robinson. Many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnold E. Lichthardt, daughter Kathy Robinson, brother Arvin Meyer and sister Flora Kollwelter. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 51 Center St., Elgin. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16th from 2-5 PM in the chapel and on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church of Elgin or The Vines Senior Homes of Elgin. For information 847-742-2100 or for full obituary go to www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2020