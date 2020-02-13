Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 742-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LUELLA LICHTHARDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUELLA LICHTHARDT


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUELLA LICHTHARDT Obituary
ELGIN - Luella Lichthardt, 97, of Elgin passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The Vines in Elgin. She was born on November 4, 1922 in Addison, IL to Albert & Emma Schaper Meyer. She is survived by her daughter Susan Kay (Charles) McDonald, son-in-law William (Debbie) Robinson; grandchildren: Stephanie Robinson, Josh (Chanel) Robinson, Jill Bons (Mike Fisher) and Tom (Michele) McDonald; 6 great grandchildren: Madison, Grant & Kennedy Lu Bons, Ellie & Alex McDonald, and Sydney Kathy Robinson. Many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnold E. Lichthardt, daughter Kathy Robinson, brother Arvin Meyer and sister Flora Kollwelter. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 51 Center St., Elgin. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16th from 2-5 PM in the chapel and on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church of Elgin or The Vines Senior Homes of Elgin. For information 847-742-2100 or for full obituary go to www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -