1/
LUELLA M. PERCIVAL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LUELLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUNTLEY - Luella M. Percival, 78, died peacefully, July 4, 2020. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm with a service being held at 4pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be in Huntley Cemetery. Luella was born December 29, 1941 in Chicago. She attended Northern Illinois University. On September 5, 1964 she married Duane K. Percival. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Palatine Police Department. She and Duane were avid Country Western line dancers and enjoyed their bowling league and snowmobiling . Spending time with her grandchildren always brought her the most joy. Luella loved shopping, playing scrabble and had a fondness for animals especially her sweet baby cats, Skye and Putter. She is survived by her husband, Duane, her children, Dawn, (Chris) Berggren, and Jeff (Nicole) Percival, her grandchildren, Samantha, Zakkery, Nikkolas, Maxximus and Zoee. She was preceded in death by her Mom, Marie Prueter who she loved with all her heart. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. Everyone is encouraged to share a memory of story about Luella on the website.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
04:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved