HUNTLEY - Luella M. Percival, 78, died peacefully, July 4, 2020. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm with a service being held at 4pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be in Huntley Cemetery. Luella was born December 29, 1941 in Chicago. She attended Northern Illinois University. On September 5, 1964 she married Duane K. Percival. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Palatine Police Department. She and Duane were avid Country Western line dancers and enjoyed their bowling league and snowmobiling . Spending time with her grandchildren always brought her the most joy. Luella loved shopping, playing scrabble and had a fondness for animals especially her sweet baby cats, Skye and Putter. She is survived by her husband, Duane, her children, Dawn, (Chris) Berggren, and Jeff (Nicole) Percival, her grandchildren, Samantha, Zakkery, Nikkolas, Maxximus and Zoee. She was preceded in death by her Mom, Marie Prueter who she loved with all her heart. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
. Everyone is encouraged to share a memory of story about Luella on the website.