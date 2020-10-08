Luke Moran, age 95, National Guard Veteran; beloved husband of the late Philomena, nee Mellett; beloved and cherished father of Mary (Daniel) McGovern, John (Kimberly) Moran, Geraldine Moran, and Margaret (Robert) Herzog; loving and adored Papa of Erin, Brendan, Michael and Shannon; preceded in death by his dear siblings Fr. John Moran, Patrick (Mary) Moran, Margaret Moran, Thomas Moran, Michael (Mary) Moran, Martin (Kathleen) Moran, Mary Moran and the Ellen (Patrick) Fitzpatrick; also, loving uncle, relative, and friend of many. Visitation Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers 12:30 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles, leaving to St. Isaac Jogues Church, Niles for a 1:00 p.m. Mass. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Information, 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
.