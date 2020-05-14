Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Luna Nikolic, born in Chicago to Gertrude Nikolic-Heyser (nee) Schulz. Loving and devoted father of Charles and Christine (Tom), stepfather to Jeff Kelley. Beloved life partner of Kathy Kelley. Dear brother of Lena, Mike (Anna), Melissa, Ronny, John. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Held in the hearts of countless friends, family and extended family. Luna passed away May 5, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. A Celebration of Life will be held when we may gather together.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 14, 2020
