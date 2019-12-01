Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
8:00 PM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
2302 W. Church St.
Johnsburg, IL
View Map
MCHENRY - Luz Albrecht, 81, of McHenry, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington. She was born May 28, 1938, in Chihuahua, Mexico, to the late David and Maria (nee Orozco) Reza. Luz enjoyed line dancing and lunching with Norm and his line-dancing ladies, traveling, weekend-getaways to Chicago with Mrs. Bello and Dolores; and craft shows and lunching with Sue. Survivors include her children, Veronica Sandora and Gustavo Medrano; granddaughters, Jasmine Sandora and Victoria (Ryan) Washburn and Cassie and Samantha Medrano; sister, Irma (Victor) Martinez; sisters-in-law, Sandra and Constance Reza; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, Luz was preceded in death by her husband, William Albrecht in 2005; and brothers, David, Javier, Louis, and baby-boy Reza. Visitation Thursday, December 5, from 3 p.m. until the time of wake service at 8 pm., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Friday, December 6, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2302 W. Church St., Johnsburg. Private inurnment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery Columbarium, Johnsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Luz's name may be made to , , 800-805-5856, or 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
