LYLE HOMER NEAGLE


1931 - 2020
Lyle Homer Neagle, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 peacefully at the age of 88 after a ten-year battle with dementia. Lyle was born on November 6, 1931 in rural Mutual, Oklahoma. His grandfather rode on horseback in the Oklahoma Land Rush and his mother taught in a one room school house. He was raised on a wheat farm by parents that instilled honesty, a strong work ethic and a deep faith in God. He served two years in the Army in a Nike Missile Base at the end of the Korean War. Lyle earned a PHD in animal nutrition from Iowa State University and had worked at Supersweet in New Ulm, MN where he met his wife Sandy on a blind date. He and Sandy moved to Libertyville, IL in 1967 where he became the Vice President of Allied Mills that later became Continental Grain Company. Over his career he traveled extensively to South America, Europe, and Asia serving as an expert in animal nutrition. Lyle was a lover of golf and a proud member of the Hole in One Club. He donated time to church where he served on Session and delivered meals to those in need. Being a grandparent brought great joy to his life and he will be remembered for his Saturday morning eggs and waffles, and teaching the children to fish, golf, and plant a garden. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sandy (Johnson) Neagle and his children, Deborah (Gregory) MacAyeal and Mark Neagle (Jill Vesty), his siblings, Glennys Shillings, Louis Neagle, Mary Nell (Joe) Graves, and Robert Neagle, and his grandchildren, Annalisa, Kai and Elsa MacAyeal and Flint Neagle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Holmer and Nellie (Symes) Neagle and his brothers, Meryl and John Dale Neagle. A celebration of life will be held in the future. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, IL. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
