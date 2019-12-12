Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LYNDA SHOCKLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYNDA LOU (WILLIAMSON) SHOCKLEY


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LYNDA LOU (WILLIAMSON) SHOCKLEY Obituary
LINCOLNSHIRE - Lynda Lou (Williamson) Shockley age 87, passed away on December 6, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Lynda was born May 4, 1932, in Albion IL to the late Pierce & Floss Williamson. She was preceded in death by loving husband John Robert Shockley; her son Bradley Ryan Shockley and granddaughter Rebecca Shockley. She was the loving mother to Sally Ann (Shockley) Magee; grandmother to 5, Blake, Britta and Ethan Shockley and Ryan and Hunter Magee. Lynda was a homemaker most of her life but also enjoyed owning a beautiful bed and breakfast in Fairfield, IL with her beloved husband, Bob (John). Visitation will be Saturday January 18, 2020 from 10:00am - 12:00pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, (189 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling IL 60090) with a service immediately following at 12pm at Kolssak funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of her favorite charities: or the Humane Society www.humanesociety.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LYNDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -