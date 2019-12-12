|
|
LINCOLNSHIRE - Lynda Lou (Williamson) Shockley age 87, passed away on December 6, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Lynda was born May 4, 1932, in Albion IL to the late Pierce & Floss Williamson. She was preceded in death by loving husband John Robert Shockley; her son Bradley Ryan Shockley and granddaughter Rebecca Shockley. She was the loving mother to Sally Ann (Shockley) Magee; grandmother to 5, Blake, Britta and Ethan Shockley and Ryan and Hunter Magee. Lynda was a homemaker most of her life but also enjoyed owning a beautiful bed and breakfast in Fairfield, IL with her beloved husband, Bob (John). Visitation will be Saturday January 18, 2020 from 10:00am - 12:00pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, (189 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling IL 60090) with a service immediately following at 12pm at Kolssak funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of her favorite charities: or the Humane Society www.humanesociety.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019