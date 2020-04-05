|
Lynette E. Habich was born May 9, 1942 in Chicago to Russell and Evelyn Bilson. She passed away April 2, 2020 in Woodstock. Lynette is survived by her sons, Scott (Cathleen), and Keith Habich; grandchildren, Whitney (Paul) Horbenko, Corbin Habich, Dana (Nick) Prager, and Julie Habich; great-grandchildren, Rustin and Emmalyn Horbenko, Olivia Habich, and Jack Prager; brother, Richard Bilson; and many extended family and dear friends. Burial will be private at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, www.komen.org. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home in Barrington. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com for updated service information and to leave condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020