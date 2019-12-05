|
AURORA - Lynette E. Meany, 74, passed away on December 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 17 years in 1988. They had a love that even death did not break. She had unwavering faith in God and served with the Dominican Sisters of Springfield, IL until she left her order in 1971 to marry her husband. She graduated with her master's in special education from National Lewis University, and she worked as a special education teacher at Willow Springs Public School for many years before her retirement. She took immense joy in partnering with her students to achieve their fullest educational potential. She was a mother to so many people when they needed a mother's unfailing love. She had a passion for cooking and many people fondly remember her love that showed through in her hospitality. Her biggest gift to those around her was seeing God's work in action through the power of prayer. Lynette was the loving wife of the late Gerald M. Meany, adored sister of Gregory, Lawrence (Judy), and Paul (Brenda), preceded in death by Jamie, cherished mother of Gerilyn Meany (Michelle) and Madaline Meany (Michael), devoted grandmother of Owen, Benjamin, and Mila. Visitation at St. Irene's Church, 28W441 Warrenville Rd., Warrenville from 10:30 A.M. until time of Mass at 11:30 A.M. Friday, December 6, 2019. Family would like to have donations in lieu of flowers to the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry at https://www.aurorafoodpantry.org. Funeral arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 5, 2019