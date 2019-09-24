|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Lynette M. Patterson (nee Smart), 69, of Elk Grove Village for 40 years, passed away September 21, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Medical Center. Lynette worked as a school bus driver and was a former LPN at Alexian Brother Medical Center for 20 years. She also served as President of the Local Chapter of the Autism Society. Lynette was the loving wife of Nelson Patterson for 47 years: beloved mother of Jenda (Jason) Schuman, Nathan, and Amanda Patterson; cherished grandmother of Zoe, Jacob, Jerry, Lily, Payton and Ziva; and devoted sister of Leonard (Karen) Smart and Barbara Scholl. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 25, at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village from 12 p.m. until the service time of 5 p.m. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019