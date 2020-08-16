1/
LYNN ANN FOWLER
1959 - 2020
Lynn Ann Fowler age 61, of Rice Lake, WI, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Lynn was born on June 23, 1959 to Gerald and Theresa Faber and was raised in Bartlett, Illinois. She graduated from Elgin High School, earned her Associates Degree in Business from Elgin Community College, and her Bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Illinois Champaign/Urbana. She then passed the Illinois CPA exam and worked several years in private industry. Lynn married Craig Fowler on August 21, 1982. On November 9, 1988 they were blessed with their first son, Carlton. On April 22, 1992 God smiled on Lynn and Craig again with the birth of their second son, Andrew. While living in Illinois, Lynn was active in her church and several civic organizations. Lynn is survived by her husband, Craig; her sons, Carlton of Eau Claire, WI and Andrew of Ft. Meyers, FL.; her father, Gerald; her sisters, Cheryl (Jorge) Phillips, Sandra (Phil) Pliskin, Susan (Ron) Johnson, all of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Theresa Faber. A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Grace Episcopal Church in Rice Lake, with the Very Reverend Father Scott Kirby officiating. A public visitation will be held from 4-7PM Wednesday, at Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lynn's scholarship fund at the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC) Foundation in Rice Lake, WI.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Appleyard's Home For Funerals
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Appleyard's Home For Funerals
19 W Messenger St
Rice Lake, WI 54868
(715) 234-6400
