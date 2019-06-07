|
SOUTH ELGIN - Lynn E. Peterson (nee Adamson), 71, died June 5, 2019. Lynn was the beloved wife of Charles "Chuck" Peterson; loving mother of Bruce (Maria), Sheri (Jim) Taylor and Eric (Sara); proud grandmother of Michael, Joey, Jacob, Joshua, Dylan and Katy; cherished sister of Steven (Joyce) Adamson and Joan (Jerry) Bukley. Lynn was a librarian at Horizon Elementary School for many years. She also enjoyed painting. Memorial visitation Friday, June 7, 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 95 S. Gilbert Street (at State Street) South Elgin. Cremation was private at Countryside Crematory. For information 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 7, 2019