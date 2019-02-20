Lynn Hineman Rumbaugh, a longtime Wheaton resident, died in her sleep Saturday morning, February 2nd surrounded by her three sons and niece Penni, after a long battle with COPD. The daughter of the late Frances and Raymond Hineman was born in Sewickley, PA and raised in Aliquippa, PA. She moved to the Chicago area in the late 1970's. A graduate of the Pennsylvania State University, she loved her Nittany Lions football team and her favorite professional team, The Pittsburgh Steelers. After working in the College of DuPage library for 27 years, she continued to surround herself with books by participating in two book clubs. Among her favorite pastimes were visiting with friends, reading, playing dominoes and word games, enjoying a dish of pasta, and a glass of wine. She is preceded in death by her sister, Maryclaire Gilmore of North Royalton, OH. She is survived by her sons, Eric (Tracy) of Glendale, WI, Sean of Chicago, IL, and Jeff of Madison, WI and granddaughters, Christa Marlene and Alicia Lynn, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her granddaughter, Alicia, Lynn had the distinction of sharing her name with three nieces: Penni-Lynn Rolen, Haylie Lynn Rolen, and Tiffany Lynn Denk. The memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 424 Forest Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 on Sunday, March 10th at 4 pm. One of our mother's long-standing wishes was that those who were able to should get together and hoist a pint in her honor. We will be doing that afterwards, right around the corner from the church at Shannon's Irish Pub, located at 428 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, and we hope everyone can attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry, 493 Forest Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary