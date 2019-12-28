Daily Herald Obituaries
LYNN M. CANNELLA

LYNN M. CANNELLA Obituary
Lynn M. Cannella, 100, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 in Lake Bluff. She was born Nov. 3, 1919 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a former resident of Shelby, MS and Rockford, IL. She will be remembered for her love of her family and was a great storyteller. Surviving are her daughters, Debra (Bernie) Dost and Jennie Cannella; 3 grandchildren, Tracey (Dan) Traub, Nicole (John) Ciesla and Brian Dost; 4 great-grandchildren, Lucas, Andrew, Eric and William. She was preceded in death by the love of her life for 72 years, Joseph Cannella. A memorial mass will be held at 10 am Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 W. Hwy 45, Indian Creek, IL 60061. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
