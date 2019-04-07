Lynn Marie Isaacson soared to the heavens on March 26, 2019, after a brief and fierce battle with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). She was surrounded by the love of her family and friends at her home in Dunedin, Florida, as she made her journey to peace and everlasting comfort. Lynn was born on November 15, 1963, in Chilton, Wisconsin, to Raymond F. Sokolowski (deceased) and Barbara J. Sokolowski (Brydges). She grew up in White Pine, Michigan, and received a B.S. in Chemistry from Michigan Tech University, where she met her husband of 31 years, Randy. Lynn and Randy started their life together in Clifton, New Jersey, before moving to the Chicago area, where they started their family with Kyle and Kelsey. Together, they lived in Evanston, Mount Prospect, and Glen Ellyn. For the last few years, Lynn and Randy have lived in Dunedin, Florida, making summer trips to their cottage near Hurley, Wisconsin. Lynn had a big smile, loved to laugh, and was a genuine and caring friend to all. She loved her family, education, nature, music, fun, and her dog Buttons. For many years, Lynn spent the summers in northern Wisconsin with her children to experience the beauty and simplicity that were a big part of her life growing up. Lynn is survived by her husband Randy, children Kyle and Kelsey, mother Barbara Sokolowski, brother John Sokolowski (Jennifer), sister Julie Gelazin (Paul), and many brothers-and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of her life, her love, and her laughter will be held in Dunedin on April 26, 2019. Gifts can be made in Lynn's name to (lls.org). Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary