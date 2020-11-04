1/
LYNN VERNSTEN
ITASCA - Lynn Vernsten, age 64, passed away on November 2. Beloved of Jim Splitt; Loving daughter of Dolores and the late Frederick; cherished sister of Mark (Kathryn) Vernsten, Susan (Juan) Juarez and the late Mary Vernsten. Favorite aunt of many. Lynn will be dearly missed by many friends in Itasca and her favorite spot, Lake Carroll. Visitation, Thursday 3:00 - 8:00 pm and Friday, 8:00 am until time of funeral, 10:00 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church. Mass 10:30 am. Interment Saint Adalbert Cemetery. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
NOV
6
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
