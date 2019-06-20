Funeral services for Lynne E. White, 76, of Chapin, SC, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary St., Chapin, SC 29036 or paals.org. Ms. White was born November 3, 1942 in Lake Forest, IL, and passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Della Shank and Henry G. Smith. Ms. White was a member of Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church and the Chapin Garden Club. She previously worked at Shear Cut Hair Salon and enjoyed teaching water aerobics every Wednesday at the Harbison Recreation Center. She loved cooking, her animals, and traveling. Ms. White is survived by her life partner and best friend, Jim Johnston; sister, Maggie Prater; and very special children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Hartwell Wing at Prisma Health Heart Hospital. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements, www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary