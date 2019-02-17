ELGIN - M. Irene Weidner, 92, of Elgin, IL, passed away on February 13, 2019. She was born November 14, 1926 in Elgin, the daughter of Andrew and Mildred (Clinch) Miller. She was a resident of Elgin for most of her life and had worked at the Elgin National Watch Factory for 17 years and retired from Brady, McQueen and Martin Law Office. She was a member of St. Laurence Catholic Church, St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary and the Garden Club of America. Survivors include her sister-in-law: Eileen Miller; a cousin: Karen Garten; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and family; her lifelong friend: Paulette Jager; all her friends at the Greens of Elgin, and a special thanks to her caregivers: Rogene Palmones and Mariya Rudko. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Donald A Weidner; her twin sister: Virgene Smith, and two brothers: Robert and Donald Miller. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin, with Rev. Andrew Mulcahey officiating. Burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee, IL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, at the church from 9:00 am until the mass. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to the church. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary