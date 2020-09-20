1/1
M. PATRICIA HEUER
1930 - 2020
WHEELING - M. Patricia Heuer, 90, was born March 24, 1930, in Chicago, to Charles and Laura (nee Bunch) Page, and passed away September 14, 2020. Patricia was the loving mother of Deborah (Frank) Collins and James H. Heuer Jr.; cherished grandmother of Matthew (Kelly) Garza, Mark Garza, and Elizabeth (Miguel) Bonilla; loving great-grandmother of James, Conor, Xiomara, Emilia, Noah and Westley. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane (Wayne) Wille; brother, Charles Page Jr.; and her parents. A private family service is being held. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org). For information, call 847-253-5423 or visit www.lauterburgoehler.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
