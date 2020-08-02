1/
MADELEINE ANDERSON
Madeleine Anderson, nee Hodgson, age 87, formerly of Palos Heights, Naperville IL and Salina KS., passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. She was born on July 21, 1932 in Salina, KS. Madeleine was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Neal A. Anderson, in 2008. Survived by her three children, Philip (Kristi) Anderson, Mark (Linda) Anderson, Marianne (Jerry) Nudera, along with 7 cherished grandchildren. Madeleine was a lifelong member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization). She was a member of chapter DL in Salina, chapter MA in Naperville and chapter HM in Palos Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cottey College, which is a liberal arts college owned by P.E.O. Donations may also be made to aid research in all types of dementia through the Alzheimer's Association. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, August 10 at 9:00am at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 44 S Mill St., Naperville. A memorial service celebrating Madeleine's life will follow at 10:00am. Inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood IL. For information please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for a complete obituary.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
