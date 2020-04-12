|
Madeleine Parent, age 93, passed away April 3rd at Sherman Hospital. Born Louise Marie-Madeleine Saury to Colonel Gilbert Georges Saury and Marthe Utry in Algeria, she went to boarding school in their home town Toulon, France. After WWII and college, she married Jean Angot (late) had George (late), twins Cathy (late) and Muriel. They all moved to Kisenyi Uganda to work in a medical clinic until '54. The children schooled in Toulon while Madeleine met, married Vladimir Boel (late). The Boels ran Pourquois Pas Hotel in Stanleyville, Zaire (Belgian Congo), had Ivan (late) in '59, fled political uprisings as refugees to CA, USA in '60. George and Cathy moved to CA, Muriel never left France. Granted US citizenship in San Francisco '67, she married Richard Parent (late) '77, moved to Oregon, San Mateo CA , then Elgin '93 with Ivan. She worked for Ray Graham Association until she was 84 and drove to bingo until she was 91. A stroke in July 2018 finally slowed her down. Madeleine has 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is greatly missed by her caregiver and many other friends.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020