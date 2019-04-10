|
|
GENEVA - Madeline Burdick died on March 20th, 2019 at River Glen Senior Living in St. Charles. She was 93. Ms. Burdick was born in St. Charles, IL in 1926 to Octaf and Cornelia Matthys. She worked for Release Technologies from April 1980-January 1992. She is survived by grandsons Eric Gray and Rory Cox, daughter-in-law Melissia Gray, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Allan Gray, her parents, brothers Peter, Julius, Frank, and Walter Matthys, and sisters Mary Tuytschaevers, Julie Vervynck, and Emma Gebhardt. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019