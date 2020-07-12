1/
MADELINE M. "MIMI" PAPALEO
1935 - 2020
HUNTLEY - Madeline M. "Mimi" Papaleo, 84 died peacefully, July 9, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Entombment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Madeline was born January 7, 1935 the daughter of Salvatore and Nerina Vivardo. In 1958 she married John R. Papaleo. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards and was very social and outgoing. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Mary (Bill) DiSomma, John Papaleo, and Erik (Tracy) Papaleo and by her 6 grandchildren, Nerina, Joey, Madeline, Rebecca, Maggie, and Steven and by her siblings, Ann (Joseph) Scorn, Josephine Cheseck, and Anthony (Yolanda) Vivardo. Mimi is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John and by her brothers, Jim, Salvatore, Jr., sisters, Mary, Raffaella, and Philomena. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
