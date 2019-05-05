Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
BARTLETT - Madlyn Heine (nee Trepanier), 90, passed away Friday, April 26. Madlyn was an avid cook and gardener who won Bartlett's Best Kept Yard award in 2012. Beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Dennis (Karen), Gerry (Valerie), and Kevin (Laurel); proud grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; fond sister of Bob (the late Nancy) Trepanier and the late Theresa (the late Nick) Latoria; also preceded in death by her great-granddaughter Lillie Rado. Visitation Friday, May 10 from 10:00am until time of service 11:00am at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019
