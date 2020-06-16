ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Magdalen Raupp was born August 16, 1934 in Palatine, Illinois to Michael and Helen Geimer. She died June 13, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Maggie was a kind, loving and faith filled woman who was dearly beloved by all who knew her. She was a devoted wife and mother. Maggie was happiest when sharing a meal or playing a game with family or friends. Her decorated cakes where legendary. Maggie was a totally selfless person who made everyone around her feel special and important. She participated in parish guilds and the funeral luncheon ministry. Magdalen is survived by her children Donna (John) Bauer, Shirley (Barry) Sanders, Mark (Mary Ruth) Raupp, Mary Beth (Edward Lopez) Caldwell, Judy (Douglas) Sanders; son-in-law Jim Spitznogle; her grandchildren Jeremy (Whitney) Bauer, Emily Bauer, Kari (Kevin) Erickson, Jeffrey (Jaclyn) Sanders, Allison Sanders, Matthew (Brittany) Raupp, Michelle Gregg, McKenzie Caldwell, Nicholas Caldwell, Maggie Spitznogle, Monica Spitznogle, Jake Sanders, Jenna Sanders and her great-granddaughters Remington Raupp, Maddison Raupp, and Sophie Erickson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Albinus A. Raupp; her daughter Karen Spitznogle; her son-in law Larry Caldwell; her siblings Dorothy Spoerlein, Grace Michelau, Ray Geimer, Tom Geimer, Gerald Geimer, and Patsy Miller; and by her parents. Maggie's family sincerely appreciates the outpouring of heartfelt condolences from so many. Regrettably, due to pandemic related precautions, funeral services at St. Edna Parish in Arlington Heights and burial at St. Mary Parish in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maggie's name may be sent to EWTN, Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, or Oblate Missionaries at Our Lady of the Snows. Those wishing to attend Magdalen's funeral remotely may do so by watching the live video stream on her Tribute Wall at www.GlueckertFH.com, where you can also leave a memory or message of condolence. Following the funeral, the recording will be available below. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.