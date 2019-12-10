|
|
HUNTLEY - Magdalen Rudd, 75, died December 5, 2019. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4-7pm with a service at 4:30pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home -10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Magdalen was born October 26, 1944 the daughter of Edward and Matilda Rosko. 51 years ago she married Orville W. Rudd. She was a devoted daughter, wife, sister who was always caring for others. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Orville, her brother-in-law, Ronald (Paula) Rudd. Magdalen was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Raymond and Richard. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 10, 2019