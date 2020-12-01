Dec. 27, 1956 - Nov. 26, 2020 In loving memory of Maggie Ann "Sugar" Wages, age 63, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, wife, aunt, grandmother, cousin, and friend who fought the good fight and kept the faith until her passing following a battle with cancer. Sugar passed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Maggie Bonner; her nieces, April Bonner and Misty Bonner Cooper; and her grandson in infancy, Matthew Jones. She is survived by her husband, Chris Wages; her father, Hoke Smith Bonner Jr.; her siblings, Ting Bonner and Hoke Bonner III; her son, Todd Jones; her 10 grandchildren, Destiny, Hannah, Todd Jr., Lexi, Tabby, Natalie, Chanel, Irelynn, Serenity, and Maverick Jones; and many nieces and nephews, including a special niece and nephew she raised as her own, Fancy Ann "Maggie" Cooper and Eddie James Hoke Cooper. A service to celebrate Sugar's life will be held at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084 at a later date. Tributes and memories may be forwarded to the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
where you can find Sugar's full life story.