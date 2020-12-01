1/
MAGGIE ANN "SUGAR" WAGES
Dec. 27, 1956 - Nov. 26, 2020 In loving memory of Maggie Ann "Sugar" Wages, age 63, a beloved daughter, sister, mother, wife, aunt, grandmother, cousin, and friend who fought the good fight and kept the faith until her passing following a battle with cancer. Sugar passed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Maggie Bonner; her nieces, April Bonner and Misty Bonner Cooper; and her grandson in infancy, Matthew Jones. She is survived by her husband, Chris Wages; her father, Hoke Smith Bonner Jr.; her siblings, Ting Bonner and Hoke Bonner III; her son, Todd Jones; her 10 grandchildren, Destiny, Hannah, Todd Jr., Lexi, Tabby, Natalie, Chanel, Irelynn, Serenity, and Maverick Jones; and many nieces and nephews, including a special niece and nephew she raised as her own, Fancy Ann "Maggie" Cooper and Eddie James Hoke Cooper. A service to celebrate Sugar's life will be held at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084 at a later date. Tributes and memories may be forwarded to the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can find Sugar's full life story.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
