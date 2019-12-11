|
Mahesh Ramrao Worlikar, 74, passed away with his family present on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Libertyville, IL. He was born June 17, 1945 in Mumbai/Bombay, India and came to live in the United States (Los Angeles, California) in 1972, becoming a US citizen in the 1990s. He married Rohini Vishnu Tambat on April 22nd 1975 in Mumbai/Bombay, India. He was an engineer by education and training and worked in the nuclear power and petrochemical industry. Mahesh was a loving husband and father who loved to sing, had fun gambling, enjoyed whiskey and horse racing while being an avid Raj Kapoor fan. He received a heart transplant from a female donor on March 25th, 1995 at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). In death his corneas were donated to give the gift of sight, skin to help burn victims, and lower limb bones to help those who are in need. He was the son of the late Ramrao Shivshankar Worlikar (father) and late Saroj Anandrao Chogale (mother- Saroj Ramrao Worlikar (married name). He was preceded in death by Latika Ramrao Worlikar (sister), Asha Manohar Purav (sister), Vinod Ramrao Worlikar (brother), Pramod Ramrao Worlikar (brother), Deepak Ramrao Worlikar (brother). Mahesh is survived by Yeshwanti Pandharinath Thakur (sister), Gajendra Ramrao Worlikar (brother), Dr. Umesh Ramrao Worlikar (brother), Virsen Ramrao Worlikar (brother), Rohini Mahesh Worlikar (wife), Neil Mahesh Worlikar (son), Nicole (Nikki) Therese Worlikar (daughter-in-law) and Adalyn "Addy" Therese Worlikar (granddaughter). Private services for the family are being held at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Interment will be in India. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019