Malcolm "Mac" Rouse, 93, passed away on July 11, 2020. Mac was born April 12, 1927 in Mundelein, IL. He was a longtime resident of Mundelein and Libertyville working alongside his family at their Amoco stations. He served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve. He retired to Bradenton, FL in 1992 at Rosedale Golf & CC. He is survived by his wife Harriet of 69 years, daughter Tammy (Steve) Carey, sisters Alice Doyle, Louise Reidenbach and June Rouse. Services will be held at a later date.







