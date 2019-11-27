Daily Herald Obituaries
MALGORZATA B. "MARGARET" DANIEL


1971 - 2019
MALGORZATA B. "MARGARET" DANIEL Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Malgorzata B. "Margaret" Daniel (nee Ostafin), 48, will be held Tuesday, December 3 from 3:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral services held Wednesday, December 4 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at the funeral home proceeding to 10:00am funeral mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Schaumburg. Interment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Born June 10, 1971 in Poland to the late Stanislaw and Stefania (nee Sliwinska), she passed away Nov. 23, 2019 in Schaumburg. Margaret worked as a nurse anesthetist at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. She was incredibly kind and loving to all her patients. Margaret was the loving mother of Patrycja and Dominika and adoring "fur-mom" to her cats Nala and Alfie; dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
