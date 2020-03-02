Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900

MALLORY J. "MAL" FRITZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MALLORY J. "MAL" FRITZ Obituary
Memorial visitation for Mallory Joan Fritz, 24, Born and Raised in Streamwood, will be held Monday, March 2 from 4:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Family and friends will gather for 11:00am memorial mass Tuesday, March 3 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 502 S. Park Blvd., Streamwood. Born October 2, 1995 in Arlington Heights to her loving parents Glenn and Veronica (nee Shepherd), she passed away suddenly February 28, 2020, at her home. A 2014 graduate of Streamwood High School, she was Homecoming Queen in her senior year. She loved her family, animals and bringing joy and laughter to everyone with her bright smile. She volunteered at local soup kitchens and food pantries through the honors program at ECC. She knew no strangers and had the kindest and most wonderful soul. Dearest sister of Ben; fond granddaughter of the late Robert (Pat) Shepherd and the late Harold (the late Shirley) Fritz and her beloved "Aunt Peg"; more than 30 cousins held a special place in Mal's heart; dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched, including her dogs "Leroy" and "Boston". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mal's name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org and click "Donate". For information 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MALLORY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -