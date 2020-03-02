|
|
Memorial visitation for Mallory Joan Fritz, 24, Born and Raised in Streamwood, will be held Monday, March 2 from 4:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Family and friends will gather for 11:00am memorial mass Tuesday, March 3 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 502 S. Park Blvd., Streamwood. Born October 2, 1995 in Arlington Heights to her loving parents Glenn and Veronica (nee Shepherd), she passed away suddenly February 28, 2020, at her home. A 2014 graduate of Streamwood High School, she was Homecoming Queen in her senior year. She loved her family, animals and bringing joy and laughter to everyone with her bright smile. She volunteered at local soup kitchens and food pantries through the honors program at ECC. She knew no strangers and had the kindest and most wonderful soul. Dearest sister of Ben; fond granddaughter of the late Robert (Pat) Shepherd and the late Harold (the late Shirley) Fritz and her beloved "Aunt Peg"; more than 30 cousins held a special place in Mal's heart; dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched, including her dogs "Leroy" and "Boston". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mal's name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org and click "Donate". For information 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 2, 2020