WHEATON - Mara Elizabeth Westberry, age 60, a resident of Wheaton, IL, died January 2, 2020. She was born October 19, 1959 in Jacksonville, Florida. Liz attended the University of Connecticut and was Montessori-certified. She was the visionary, co-founder, and head-of-school of the Prairie School of DuPage, a nature-based school in Wheaton, IL. She impacted the lives of many children over the years with her passion for the outdoors and dedication to instilling a love of learning in each student. Liz was generous, fun-loving, witty, and above all, kind. She loved nature, teaching, traveling, reading, and spending time with her family. She was beloved by all that knew her. Liz is survived by her husband, James Goldsmith of Wheaton; her children, Katherine, William, and Carolyn Goldsmith; her granddaughters, Leila and Lillian Abuzeid; her mother Barbara Westberry; and her siblings, Jennifer Vandenberg, and Richard Westberry. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Westberry, Sr. A visitation will be held January 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the start of a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Prairie School of DuPage, 1926 N Main St., Wheaton, 60187. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020