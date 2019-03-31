|
LAKE ZURICH - Marc A. Halvorsen, 49, passed away on March 23rd, 2019 peacefully and surrounded by family. Born to parents Martin J. Halvorsen and Billie Sue Sutter on December 10th, 1969 in Lake Forest, IL. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, taking care of his pets and eating his sister's corned beef and cabbage! LOL! Marc is survived by his two sisters Heidi (Brian) Houlihan, Holli (Kelly) Cipowski, sister-in-law Nancy (Marty) Halvorsen. Four nephews Sean (Sara) Halvorsen, Corey (Hayley) Houlihan, Kevin Houlihan, Hunter Cipowski. A niece Amy Halvorsen, two great- nieces and three great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin J. Halvorsen, Billie Sue Sutter and brother Marty Halvorsen. Keeping with Marc's giving spirit, his remains will be donated to Science Care in lieu of a funeral.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019