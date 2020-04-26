|
LAKE ZURICH - After a life full of love and laughter shared with a huge circle of family, friends, and colleagues, Marc Duane Denny died peacefully on April 19, 2020. He will be remembered for his wit and sense of humor, his joyful nature, his athletic achievement, and for teaching, helping, and inspiring many. Marc was born Feb. 3, 1942, in Bedford, Ind., to Morris Duane "Beany" Denny and Helen Pentzer Denny. His Southern Indiana childhood was consumed by activities with his large family and numerous friends. At 6 feet, 8 inches tall, with natural athleticism, Marc excelled at basketball for the Bedford High School Stonecutters. He earned an alternate spot on the 1960 Indiana All-Star team. He was widely recruited, and he chose Butler University, in Indianapolis. After a year, he decided to transfer. Searching for a new school, Marc chose the one that his girlfriend since high school, Mayme Jo Williams, was attending-Indiana State University, in Terre Haute. By the spring of 1964, Marc and Mayme Jo had earned their degrees, and on May 29, 1964, they were married in Bedford. After two years teaching and coaching in Salem, Ind., Marc, in 1966, accepted a teaching position at Palatine High School in suburban Chicago. He also served as a coach for a number of sports. In 1970, Marc earned a master's degree in education with a major in counseling and guidance from Indiana University in Bloomington. He later switched from teacher to guidance counselor at Palatine. By the beginning of 1972, Marc and Mayme Jo had moved the family into a house in Lake Zurich, Ill. One of Marc's longtime responsibilities at Palatine High School was its commencement. He helped create a graduation ceremony that presented "due respect, decorum, and formality" for the students and their families. He said of the ceremony, "It is my proudest legacy." In 2000, Marc retired from Palatine High School as a well-known and popular figure. In his personal life, much of what Marc did revolved around family and friends. He and Mayme Jo loved rock-and-roll music, and they attended many concerts. Later in life, blaring his home computer's speakers, he would do the Twist with his granddaughters, who knew him as "Granddad." Marc was a regular attendee of area high school basketball games for decades, always with popcorn in hand. For many years, he was a skilled bowler and golfer. He carded a hole-in-one in 2008. At gatherings, he was sure to share memorable anecdotes, observations, one- liners, jokes, insights, and opinions that would keep things entertaining. In times of distress or sadness, Marc proved to be a patient listener, a comforting voice, and a wise guide. As a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend, colleague, and educator, Marc Denny was a bright light. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Denny; and his sister, Julie Denny-Hughes. Marc is survived by his wife, Mayme Jo (Williams) Denny; sons, J.D. Denny, Chandler Denny (Cinnamon), Jack Denny, Carson Denny (Katie); granddaughters, Adeline and Reese Denny; sister, Susie Rumsey (Guy); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Helen Denny, Chad Michael Rumsey & Guy H. Rumsey Scholarship. Send to the Bedford North Lawrence Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 729, Bedford, IN 47421. Leave condolences and share memories online at ahlgrimffs.com. Burial and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, IL. For info, 847-540-8871.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020