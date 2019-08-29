|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marc Etienne Pelletier was born on May 6, 1964 in Columbus, Ohio to Richard and Darlene (nee Ladd) Pelletier. He died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home. Mr. Pelletier was an air-freight manager for Seko Logistics for over 25 years Marc is survived by his sister, Angel Ladd; and his friend, Lisa Justus. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial visitation from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 29, 2019