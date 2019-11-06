|
WAUCONDA - Marcaline E. Mathis, age 92, formerly of Buffalo Grove, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday morning at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. Marcaline was born in Chicago on October 15, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Robert C. and Mary A. (nee Hughes) Schutt. Survivors include her 9 children, Charles R. (Donna) Mathis, Daniel K. (Yelena) Mathis, Rene' M. (Carol) Mathis, Laura (Richard) Jacobs, Christopher J. (Ann) Mathis, Elizabeth (Shaun) Mathis-Torrey, Margaret Suarez, James F. (Beverly) Mathis and Jane (John) Sevier. Other survivors include her 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Marcaline was preceded in death by her husband, Charles. At Marcaline's request, she will be cremated. Her family will be mourning their loss privately. There will be no public services and inurnment will be private. The Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee has been entrusted with all arrangements. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee at 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019