Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Resources
More Obituaries for MARCALINE MATHIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARCALINE E. MATHIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARCALINE E. MATHIS Obituary
WAUCONDA - Marcaline E. Mathis, age 92, formerly of Buffalo Grove, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday morning at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. Marcaline was born in Chicago on October 15, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Robert C. and Mary A. (nee Hughes) Schutt. Survivors include her 9 children, Charles R. (Donna) Mathis, Daniel K. (Yelena) Mathis, Rene' M. (Carol) Mathis, Laura (Richard) Jacobs, Christopher J. (Ann) Mathis, Elizabeth (Shaun) Mathis-Torrey, Margaret Suarez, James F. (Beverly) Mathis and Jane (John) Sevier. Other survivors include her 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Marcaline was preceded in death by her husband, Charles. At Marcaline's request, she will be cremated. Her family will be mourning their loss privately. There will be no public services and inurnment will be private. The Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee has been entrusted with all arrangements. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee at 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARCALINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -