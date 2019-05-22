LAKE ZURICH - Marcella Barbara Heaver, 89, passed away Tuesday May 21, 2019 at JourneyCare in Barrington surrounded by her family and friends. She was born November 17, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Julius Schultz. She had been a resident of Lake Zurich for 69 years and was a valued employee of Technical Publishing for many years. She is survived by her three (3) children, Jan Kaminski of Steamboat Springs, CO, Mark Kaminski of Lake Zurich, IL and Kathy Bailey of Gulf Breeze, FL. Loving wife of Richard Heaver for over 44 years, grandmother to Jamie Kaminski, Kerry Kaminski, Adam Kaminski, Nicole Kaminski, Sarah Alber, Kristin Leonard, Tyler Bailey and great-grandmother to Elizabeth, James and Liam Kaminski and Regan Leonard. She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Lon Kaminski. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis de Sales, 33 S. Buesching Rd, Lake Zurich. Interment will be at Rand Hill Park Cemetery. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, IL from 3-7PM. For information call 847-540-8871. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary