|
|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Marcelina A. Sanchez, 90, a loving and devoted mother and a friend to all whose lives she touched, on Thursday December 5, 2019. She was born on August 27, 1929 in the Philippines and married her forever love, Benito M. Sanchez Jr in October 1963. He preceded her in death in 2016. For many years Marcelina worked at St Mary of Nazareth Hospital and First Chicago Bank. But her passion was in entrepreneurship. Her charming and convincing ways made her successful in many trades including life insurance. She started with FilAm Life Insurance in the Philippines and then joined Primerica when she immigrated in the United States in 1977. Marcelina had a huge heart. She was always helping people and loved to love on people. She put her siblings through school. She was a midwifery teacher for many years and helped her students start their careers in Europe. But most of all she was a loving and dedicated mother. She treasured her children. She parented with unconditional love sprinkled with some discipline. She used to always say "love begets love" and "I want my children to do things because they love me not because they fear me". When she retired, she often took care of her grandchildren who built a special bond with her. Surviving are her 4 children, Maricel (Dennis) Ramirez, Marianne (Rich) Zelazowski, Benito A. (Nerissa) Sanchez, III and Anna-Liza A. Sanchez; 5 grandchildren, Ryan, Alyssa, Russell, Robert and Richie; 3 siblings, Carmelita Ayap, Angelita (Apolinario) Ramos and Leonardo (Fe) Ayap, sister-in-law, Salud Ayap and brother-in-law, Romy Acosta. Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Benito Sanchez, Jr. and her brothers, Tereso and Francisco Ayap and sisters Avelina Acosta and Rosario Ayap. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on December 13, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Ave. in Libertyville. Interment will be at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 10, 2019