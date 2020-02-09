Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
501 Valley Park Dr,
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church,
501 Valley Park Dr,
Libertyville, IL
View Map
MARCELL L. DIESTERHEFT

MARCELL L. DIESTERHEFT Obituary
Marcell L. Diesterheft, 96, of Chicago, passed away February 4, 2020, joining her husband, August "Lee D" in eternal life. Loving mother of Les (Barbara) Zematis; proud grandmother of Scott (Sarah) and Jeffrey (Erin) and 6 great-grandchildren; dear sister to her last surviving sibling, Clarence Sikorski. A celebration of her life will be held Monday, Feb. 10 at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 Valley Park Dr., Libertyville at 11am with a visitation starting at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice, , or St. Baldrick's Foundation. For more information, please log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
