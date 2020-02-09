|
Marcell L. Diesterheft, 96, of Chicago, passed away February 4, 2020, joining her husband, August "Lee D" in eternal life. Loving mother of Les (Barbara) Zematis; proud grandmother of Scott (Sarah) and Jeffrey (Erin) and 6 great-grandchildren; dear sister to her last surviving sibling, Clarence Sikorski. A celebration of her life will be held Monday, Feb. 10 at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 Valley Park Dr., Libertyville at 11am with a visitation starting at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice, , or St. Baldrick's Foundation. For more information, please log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020