ST. CHARLES - Marcella Ann Hewell, age 88, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at River Glen Assisted Living in St. Charles. She was born October 14, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Helen Mihalcik. On February 16, 1952, she married Todd Hewell, Jr. and enjoyed a wonderful 66 year marriage and provided their family with an outstanding example by their loving partnership. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and Grandma and Grandpa were always there for concerts, games, and school events. Marcella was a dedicated and extraordinary cardiac critical care nurse at Loyola and Hines VA Hospitals for many years. A devoted Catholic and founding member of Divine Providence Parish in Westchester, IL, Marcella was president of the Divine Providence Women's Society. She was also a former choir director at St. Gall Church in Elburn and a later, sacristan at St. Patrick Church. Marcella is survived by her sons, Todd S. Hewell, III, MD (Margaret), Charles F. Hewell, MD (Kathleen), and daughter, Carol J. Fredericks (late Paul); grandchildren, Kristen Anderson (Kurt), Lauren Hewell Fischer, MD (Josef), Todd S. Hewell, IV, Allison Hewell, Stephen Hewell (Alysse), and Kerrilyn Hewell; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Henry, and Margaret Anderson; Leighton and Graham Hewell. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Todd S. Hewell, Jr., and sister, Emily Krejnik. A Memorial Mass celebrating Marcella's life will be held on Friday, June 14 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick Crane Road Catholic Church, 6N491 Crane Road, St. Charles, IL 60175. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marcella's name to St. Patrick's Catholic Church. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary