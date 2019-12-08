Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Church
831 N. Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARCELLA KOOI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARCELLA J. KOOI


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARCELLA J. KOOI Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marcella J. Kooi was born on October 29, 1931 in Chicago to Martin and Frances (nee Karwat) Kotlinski. She died December 5, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice of Glenview. She is survived by her children, John (Emily McMullen) Kooi of North Chelmsford, MA and Mary-Frances Kooi of Summit, NJ; her grandchildren, Rachael Kooi, Sarah (Robert) Snyder and Leann Kooi; her great-grandchildren Kiley, Ava and Landon Snyder; and by her daughter-in-law, Janeen Kooi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Kooi; son, Martin E. Kooi; her siblings, George, Alice, Robert and Rosemary Kotlinski and by her parents. Visitation Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Heights. Prayers 9:45 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., to St. James Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights for Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to / American , Memorials & Tributes 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or American Diabetes Assn., 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste. 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARCELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -