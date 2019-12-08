|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marcella J. Kooi was born on October 29, 1931 in Chicago to Martin and Frances (nee Karwat) Kotlinski. She died December 5, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice of Glenview. She is survived by her children, John (Emily McMullen) Kooi of North Chelmsford, MA and Mary-Frances Kooi of Summit, NJ; her grandchildren, Rachael Kooi, Sarah (Robert) Snyder and Leann Kooi; her great-grandchildren Kiley, Ava and Landon Snyder; and by her daughter-in-law, Janeen Kooi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Kooi; son, Martin E. Kooi; her siblings, George, Alice, Robert and Rosemary Kotlinski and by her parents. Visitation Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Heights. Prayers 9:45 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., to St. James Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights for Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to / American , Memorials & Tributes 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or American Diabetes Assn., 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste. 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019