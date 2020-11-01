Marcella Medora "Marcie" Matze, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 29, 2020. Marcie was born on November 22, 1922 in Michigan, North Dakota to Urban and Lillian Theisen (nee Anderson). After graduating from Michigan High School in 1940, Marcie attended North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota where she earned the honor of being the first woman admitted into the printing trades department. She married her college sweetheart, Charles F. Matze in 1942, in San Francisco. They were together for 66 years. They raised five children together across the Midwest landing in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, where they lived for over 50 years. Marcie began a career in real estate when she was in her 50s. Her success earned her many awards including the second top national producer two years in a row. She retired in her 80s and enjoyed life through gardening, visiting garage sales and flea markets, and attending Wheaton Municipal Band concerts. Marcie was a committed member of St. Petronille Catholic Church where she was active in the Catholic Daughters of America and served in several leadership positions. Marcie's greatest role was the loving mother of Charles (Jean) Matze of Glen Ellyn, Nancy Reagan of Miles City, MT, Mary (Hank) Thiele of Pentwater, Ml, John (Dawn) of Carlsbad, CA, James (Nancy) of Commerce City, CO; grandmother of Laurie Mauves, Kathleen (Peter) Gorski, Charles (Cindy) Matze III, James (Stacy) Regan, Thomas (Karen) Regan, Ann (Brad) Lee, Mary (Robert) Mathison, Mark (Kristie) Regan, Henry (Annel) Thiele, Michael (Christina) Thiele, Edward (Debbye) Thiele, Russell Thiele, Fred (Dawn) Thiele, Lindsey (John) Zimmer, John (Alina) Matze Jr., Matthew Matze, Ryan (Alissa) Matze, Jeffrey Matze, Kyle Matze, Bradley Matze and Sara (Ryan) Frye; great-grandmother of Justin, Andrew, Kevin and Ryan Maveus, Nathan and Ben Gorski, Charles Matze IV, Brooke and Brian Regan, Meagan and Brody Lee, Robyn and Ryan Mathison, Kyler and Chloe Regan, Maria and Henry Thiele, Dylan and Andrew Thiele, Jensen and Sage Zimmer, Marcella Matze, Braden and Hunter Matze and Baby Frye due in March. The Matze Family wish to thank the staff of Anthology of Wheaton for their treatment and loving care of Marcie. Due to coronavirus concerns, a memorial gathering and funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Prayers will be said during services at St. Petronille Catholic Church on November 11 and November 22, which would have been Marcie's 98th birthday. Memorial donations can be sent to the Marcella Matze Memorial Fund, c/o Glen Ellyn Bank and Trust, 357 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137.







