ROLLING MEADOWS - Services for Marcelyn Molge (nee Rix), 87, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3rd at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 100 W. Michigan Ave., Palatine. Interment will be in Mount Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. Face masks and physical distancing are required at church and the cemetery. Marcelyn was born January 2, 1933, in Chicago, she died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at The Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights. Marcelyn was a stay at home mother for many years returning to work as an administrative assistant after her children were grown. She enjoyed gardening, volunteering at the Rolling Meadows Senior Center and spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her much loved husband, Herbert; and her dear great-grandson, Joshua Willis; mother of Susan Willis and David (Shelley) Molge; grandmother of Ryan (Stephanie) Willis, Kristy (Christopher) Tasma, Grace Willis, Michael (Chelsea) Molge and Meredith (Alex) Puchala; great-grandmother of Hannah, Matthew, Rebekah, Rachel, Sarah, Aaron and Mary Willis, Sophia, Stefan, Lydia, Andrew, Aletheia and Athan Tasma and Carey and Reid Molge; and beloved sister of John Rix. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church. Information, 847-253-0224.