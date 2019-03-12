|
BLOOMINGDALE - Marcia A. Smith, nee Johnston, 81, formerly of Lombard; wife of Donald; mother of Kendra Smith and the late Phillip; sister of the late Arthur (Ann) and the late Marian (Russell) Williams; daughter of the late Chester and Anna Johnston, nee McCaughey. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers being sent to the family in sympathy, they would appreciate donations to the or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, Illinois Carol Fisher Chapter, 2200 East Devon Avenue, Suite 392, Des Plaines, Illinois 60018. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2019