WHEATON - Marcia B. Dykema, age 96, a resident of Windsor Park in Carol Stream, and formerly a longtime resident of Wheaton, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Johnson Health Care Center. She was born November 23, 1922 in Oelwein, Iowa to John and Florence Kvasnicka. She is survived by her sons, Steven Dykema of Springfield and Mark Dykema of Joliet, her granddaughter, Grace Lane and her sister, Frankie (Royce) King. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Dykema. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton, 715 N. Carlton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019