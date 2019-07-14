Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton
715 N. Carlton Ave.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARCIA DYKEMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARCIA B. DYKEMA


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARCIA B. DYKEMA Obituary
WHEATON - Marcia B. Dykema, age 96, a resident of Windsor Park in Carol Stream, and formerly a longtime resident of Wheaton, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Johnson Health Care Center. She was born November 23, 1922 in Oelwein, Iowa to John and Florence Kvasnicka. She is survived by her sons, Steven Dykema of Springfield and Mark Dykema of Joliet, her granddaughter, Grace Lane and her sister, Frankie (Royce) King. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Dykema. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton, 715 N. Carlton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now