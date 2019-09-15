|
Marcia Garlich Parker, 82, formerly of Arlington Heights, IL died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage in Springfield, IL. Marcia was born on January 19, 1937 in Beardstown, IL, the second child of Edwin H. Garlich and Agnes Smith Garlich, and sister of Patricia Ann Garlich - all deceased. Marcia spent her childhood in Mt. Sterling, and Jacksonville, IL, graduating from Jacksonville High School as valedictorian of the class of 1955. She continued her education at both Denison University in Granville, OH and Butler University in Indianapolis, IN, graduating in 1959. In 1960, Marcia married Kenneth McKenzie Parker. Together, they celebrated 51 years of marriage prior to his death in 2012. Marcia raised three children - Jennifer, Beth and Larry - before entering the field of market research, working for Kapuler Marketing Research and Market Facts. She retired in 2002. Marcia was a dedicated member of Southminster Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. She served on several boards of the congregation and was known for her collection of more than 150 nativities. For many years she volunteered with the PADS homeless program as a site coordinator and supported the work of Christopher House in Chicago. Marcia is survived by her children and their families: Jennifer and Matthew Parker Wrzeszcz and daughter, Emma; Elizabeth Nika-Province and Peter Province and daughters Katherine, Sarah and Rebecca Nika and Zoe, Jesi and Sasha Province; Lawrence Parker and Laura Abbott and children Patrick Abbott, Jillian and Kenneth Parker. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00am at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 916 E. Central Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to PADS at Journeys | The Road Home 1140 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60074.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 15, 2019