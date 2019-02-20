ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Marcia R. Rymsza, age 97, was born July 8, 1921 in Grand Rapids, MI to Joseph and Anna (nee Borda) Wlodarczyk. She died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital/ JourneyCare Hospice in Arlington Heights. The youngest of 13, Marcia grew up during The Depression era in a predominately Polish neighborhood outside Grand Rapids, MI. She met her husband Mark while they were performing together in a high school play. Together they raised six children, the first of which was born while Mark was stationed in the South Pacific for 18 months during WWII. The couple raised their children mostly in the Detroit suburbs, prior to moving to Arlington Heights in 1968. Marcia was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, tennis, cross country skiing, oil painting, playing bridge and attending the theatre. She was a very active member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church since 1968, participating as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Minister of Care, Bereavement Minister, PADS volunteer, church cleaner, and was part of the Prayer and Share group. Marcia is survived by her children Mark T. (Ann), Jim R. (Lynn), Mike (Marcy), Gloria, Dan (Connie) and Bill (Carol) Rymsza; her 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren. Marcia is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Mark R. Rymsza; and by her parents. Visitation Friday, Feb. 22, from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to YMCA Camp Independence, 32405 N. Hwy 12, Ingleside, IL 60041. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary